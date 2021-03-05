SALT (SALT) Price Tops $0.25

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 5th. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 7% higher against the dollar. SALT has a market cap of $20.47 million and $50,842.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00057414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.33 or 0.00757085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00025942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00031504 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00059295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00042319 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

SALT Token Trading

