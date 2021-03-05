San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.54

San Leon Energy plc (LON:SLE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.54 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 35.90 ($0.47). San Leon Energy shares last traded at GBX 35.20 ($0.46), with a volume of 82,409 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on San Leon Energy from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 30.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.54. The firm has a market cap of £158.37 million and a P/E ratio of -3.03.

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. Its flagship property is the OML 18 covering an area of approximately 1,035 square kilometers located in the Southern Niger Delta in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

