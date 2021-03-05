Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Shares Gap Down to $1.06

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.06, but opened at $0.96. Sanchez Midstream Partners shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 1,263 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63.

About Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sanchez Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanchez Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.