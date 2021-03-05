Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €92.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAS. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.50 ($73.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €72.34 ($85.11).

ETR BAS opened at €71.08 ($83.62) on Friday. Basf has a 1 year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 1 year high of €69.67 ($81.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion and a PE ratio of -33.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €67.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €59.09.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

