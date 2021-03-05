Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $563.52

Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 563.52 ($7.36) and traded as high as GBX 608 ($7.94). Sanne Group shares last traded at GBX 581 ($7.59), with a volume of 110,107 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanne Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 678.33 ($8.86).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 563.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 603.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35. The company has a market cap of £863.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87.

In related news, insider Rupert Robson bought 8,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, with a total value of £49,998.06 ($65,322.79).

About Sanne Group (LON:SNN)

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

