Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sanofi (EPA:SAN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €97.75 ($115.00).

A number of research firms recently commented on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

EPA SAN opened at €76.75 ($90.29) on Friday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($109.38). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €78.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €82.44.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

