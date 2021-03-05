Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.96. Sanofi posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $4,475,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 312.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 11.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 20.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sanofi has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $55.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

