Sapien Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week (SPN)

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, Sapien has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Sapien coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapien has a total market cap of $854,342.66 and $866.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sapien

Sapien (CRYPTO:SPN) is a coin. Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 221,794,160 coins. Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sapien is blog.sapien.network . Sapien’s official website is www.sapien.network . The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapien is a customizable, democratized social news platform capable of rewarding millions of content creators and curators without any centralized intermediaries. Sapien is powered by an ERC20 compliant cryptocurrency called SPN. “

Buying and Selling Sapien

