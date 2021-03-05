Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Short Interest Up 49.2% in February

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the January 28th total of 31,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,066,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

SAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.82.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.77. 59,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,865. The firm has a market cap of $254.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.68. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 67.47%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

