Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.67

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 14292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Sasol by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,846,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 432,798 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 179,900 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 54.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110,344 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the third quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 305,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

