Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.67

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 14292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
