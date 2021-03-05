Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Down 5.2%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s share price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 549,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 596,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

SVRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $88.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a current ratio of 12.61.

In related news, CEO Matthew Pauls bought 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,522.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Savara by 698.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 125,737 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Savara by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,854 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Savara by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Savara by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Savara by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 178,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

