SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SBAC. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.85.

Shares of SBAC opened at $235.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,572.70 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.40 and a 200 day moving average of $288.24. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,815,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 238.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,532,000 after purchasing an additional 306,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,456,000 after purchasing an additional 227,280 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,710,000 after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skye Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 381,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,633,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

