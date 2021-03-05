Scala (XLA) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Scala has traded 60% higher against the US dollar. Scala has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $9,349.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,607,774,177 coins and its circulating supply is 9,807,774,177 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

