ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Up 5.6%

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.52 and last traded at $31.33. 123,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 100,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.68.
Several brokerages recently commented on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $797.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth $9,091,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.
About ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.