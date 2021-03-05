ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Up 5.6%

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.52 and last traded at $31.33. 123,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 100,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.68.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $797.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth $9,091,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

