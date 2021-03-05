Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €7.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) received a €7.50 ($8.82) price target from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.92 ($8.14).

Schaeffler stock opened at €7.07 ($8.32) on Friday. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.69). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.16.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

