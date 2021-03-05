Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,494 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.28. 901,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,686,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.65.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

