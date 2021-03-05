Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Up 5.8%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s stock price shot up 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.01 and last traded at $53.53. 184,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 211,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.60.

SRRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $117,368.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,184,743.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,581 over the last 90 days. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.