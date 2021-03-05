Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schroders presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

SHNWF stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 281 shares, compared to its average volume of 665. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.21. Schroders has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $50.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

