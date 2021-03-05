Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schroders from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schroders presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of SHNWF stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 281 shares, compared to its average volume of 665. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.21. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.48.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

