Schroders’ (SHNWF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SHNWF. Bank of America raised Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of SHNWF traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.10. 281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.48. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.21. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

