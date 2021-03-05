Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Schrödinger updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.
Shares of SDGR traded down $9.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.43. The company had a trading volume of 84,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,306. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.87 and a 200-day moving average of $72.34. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $117.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.
Schrödinger Company Profile
SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
