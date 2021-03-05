Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Schrödinger updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of SDGR traded down $9.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.43. The company had a trading volume of 84,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,306. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.87 and a 200-day moving average of $72.34. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 90,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $6,019,314.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Cony D’cruz sold 4,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $295,113.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 826,865 shares of company stock valued at $80,490,527 in the last ninety days.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

