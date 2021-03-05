Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,480 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 0.7% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $31,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,397,000. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,033,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,918.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 413,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after acquiring an additional 404,935 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 309,714 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000,000 after acquiring an additional 227,024 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $56.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,391. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.19. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $59.25.

