Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,229,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,494 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 1.10% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $266,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 68,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $36.73. 54,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,521. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.36.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.