Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Position Boosted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 988,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,104 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.1% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.68% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $50,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 200,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,834,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 272,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 93,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 47,647 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,106. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.43. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.27 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

