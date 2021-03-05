Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Holdings Boosted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,919,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427,002 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.47% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $217,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 66,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,543,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $54.12. 5,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,945. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $56.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.82.

