Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,191,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,772 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 2.33% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $195,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000.

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.38. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,909. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.03. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $63.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

