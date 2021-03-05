Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.80% of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF worth $116,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after buying an additional 319,736 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,523,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 168,873.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after buying an additional 170,562 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after buying an additional 129,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1,378.5% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 124,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after buying an additional 115,667 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.27. 570,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,489. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $102.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.81.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

