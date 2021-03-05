Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Science Applications International worth $16,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 13.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $494,324.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,012.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,845.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

