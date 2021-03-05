Score Media and Gaming Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSCRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSCRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 776,700 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the January 28th total of 484,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,557,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01. Score Media and Gaming has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Score Media and Gaming from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

