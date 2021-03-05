Scotiabank Boosts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$0.80

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.40 to C$0.85 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.75 to C$0.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.82.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded up C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,695,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,701,597. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

