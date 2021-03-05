Scotiabank Cuts Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target to $18.50

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $19.50 to $18.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

OTCMKTS MRETF traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.92. 2,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $13.21.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

