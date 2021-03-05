Scotiabank Lowers Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target to $179.00

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from $241.00 to $179.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KXSCF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kinaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $255.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.57.

Shares of KXSCF stock traded down $24.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 510. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.06 and its 200 day moving average is $143.55. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

