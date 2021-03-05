ScPrime Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.75 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $6.75 million and approximately $12,150.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.10 or 0.00462367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00068995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057032 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.11 or 0.00754810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00025826 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 39,955,649 coins and its circulating supply is 33,272,038 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is https://reddit.com/r/ScPrime and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is siaprime.net

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services. “

