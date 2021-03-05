Scry.info (DDD) Market Cap Reaches $1.45 Million

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $30,634.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00055922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.79 or 0.00748825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00031169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00059215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00042208 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a token. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

