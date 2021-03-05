Scrypta Price Tops $0.0177 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 38.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $288,086.57 and approximately $14.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Scrypta has traded up 81.2% against the US dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00018978 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000837 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000578 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000557 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,061,702 coins and its circulating supply is 16,261,702 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.