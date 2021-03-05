SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Price Up 6.9%

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s share price rose 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 1,253,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,119,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 48.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 68,074 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 106,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

