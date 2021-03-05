Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 177.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 54,990 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 18,785 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,360 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 24,676 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 53,401 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $297,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,856.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,651,770 shares of company stock valued at $283,387,051 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ STX opened at $71.61 on Friday. Seagate Technology plc has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.43.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.70.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

