Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 1,241.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,854 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $5,504,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in Sealed Air by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 5,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,181,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,214,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 127,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEE. S&P Equity Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

SEE opened at $42.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $47.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

