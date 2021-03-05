Sean E. George Sells 3,675 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $134,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sean E. George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Sean E. George sold 8,675 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $466,715.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $194,995.50.

Shares of NVTA traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.14. 9,127,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,536. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

NVTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Invitae has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

