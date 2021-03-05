Seaport Global Securities Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of B&G Foods in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

BGS stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

