Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Shares Gap Up to $1.43

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.43, but opened at $2.39. Second Sight Medical Products shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 785,116 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYES. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

