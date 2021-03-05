Secret (SCRT) Hits Market Cap of $210.40 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Secret has a market cap of $210.40 million and $2.60 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $3.02 or 0.00006196 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.07 or 0.00427080 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00039247 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,903.77 or 0.03907688 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Secret Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 178,438,150 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

