Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $799.61

Shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 799.61 ($10.45) and traded as high as GBX 990 ($12.93). Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) shares last traded at GBX 953 ($12.45), with a volume of 35,807 shares trading hands.

STB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($20.58) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £177.58 million and a P/E ratio of 8.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 919.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 799.61.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.