Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB) Shares Gap Up to $953.00

Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 953 ($12.45), but opened at GBX 987.54 ($12.90). Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) shares last traded at GBX 988 ($12.91), with a volume of 1,419 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($20.58) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £184.10 million and a PE ratio of 8.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 919.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 799.61.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.