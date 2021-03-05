SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Up 5.5%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) shot up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $15.07. 136,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 74,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Several research firms recently commented on SCWX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.76 and a beta of 1.17.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $141.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. SecureWorks’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,411,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,060,000 after buying an additional 287,828 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 921,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after buying an additional 205,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 174.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 315,664 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 315,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the period. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.