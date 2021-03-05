SEEN Market Cap Hits $7.33 Million (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One SEEN token can currently be bought for $10.40 or 0.00021343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SEEN has a market capitalization of $7.33 million and $141,748.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SEEN has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.33 or 0.00464298 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00068713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00077002 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00083564 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00049792 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.66 or 0.00464976 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,772 tokens. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

