Sei Investments Co. Acquires 17,130 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in US Foods by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of US Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of US Foods by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,939 shares of company stock worth $3,466,335. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of USFD opened at $37.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $38.77. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

