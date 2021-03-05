Sei Investments Co. Acquires 3,399 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of HollyFrontier worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HFC opened at $38.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $40.46.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HFC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Argus lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

