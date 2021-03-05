Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 152,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGEN opened at $145.45 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.57 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.43.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total transaction of $1,454,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,098 shares of company stock worth $24,675,492. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

