Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Coherent worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Coherent by 462.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.56.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $234.05 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $78.21 and a one year high of $264.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.10 and its 200 day moving average is $148.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The company had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

